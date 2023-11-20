A reported police pursuit ended with a crash into a homeless encampment in Hollywood on Monday.

The crash occurred about midday at Las Palmas Avenue and Yucca Street.

A black Range Rover had driven up onto the sidewalk on Las Palmas next to a basketball court at the Yucca Community Center.

Under the front of the SUV and scattered nearby were the belongings of at least one homeless person, including a couch, aerial footage from Sky5 showed.

Multiple police officers were also spotted rummaging through a multitude of items in the back of the SUV, though the exact nature of those items has not been established.

Police have not released any information about potential injuries as a result of the collision.