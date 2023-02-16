An SUV slammed into a Porter Ranch home Thursday morning, leaving a mess but no injuries.

The crash was reported around 9:25 a.m. in the 19700 block of West Crystal Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No one was trapped or injured in the crash, but the garage of the home was significantly damaged in the crash.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety will respond to the home to determine its structural integrity.

The Los Angeles Police Department also responded to the incident.

No further details have been released.