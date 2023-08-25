A driver had to be rescued from an SUV after he slammed into a tree in Orange early Friday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. after the man apparently lost control of his vehicle and drove into the Orange Circle area near Glassell Street.

Video showed smoke and fire coming from the crashed vehicle as police and bystanders tried to help the driver.

Firefighters arrived and used the jaws of life to eventually free the injured driver.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash was unknown.