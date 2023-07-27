One person was killed when an SUV plowed into a Compton bus stop on July 27, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A person sleeping on a bus stop bench was killed by an out-of-control SUV in Compton early Thursday morning.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 Block of East Rosecrans Avenue near North Harris Avenue.

The SUV had been traveling eastbound on Rosecrans Avenue when it struck a tree, a bus stop and a fire hydrant before coming to a stop a short distance down the road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

One victim, who was apparently sleeping on the bus stop bench, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

No details about the victim’s identity, other than that they were believed to be homeless, were released.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests had been made, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.