A driver was hospitalized after their SUV plunged off a four-story parking garage in Orange County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at the Children’s Health of Orange County hospital’s main campus at 1201 W. La Veta Ave. in Orange, authorities said.

Sky5 video shows the SUV crashed through railing on the top level of the parking garage and landed upside down on the building below.

The driver, believed to be an elderly woman, was rushed to a local trauma center, the Orange County Fire Department told KTLA. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities were trying to determine how to safely remove the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.