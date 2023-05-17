A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after the SUV they were in reportedly flew off the 101 Freeway overpass and plunged onto Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Calls about the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Figueroa Street, came in just before 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are limited, but an independent news agency reports that the Ford Expedition came off the 101 Freeway overpass, falling some 50 feet to Figueroa Street below before crashing into a wall.

Video of the incident shows the top rear of the Ford SUV almost entirely flattened, while the front end of the vehicle severely crushed as well.

Law enforcement seen in downtown L.A. where an SUV flew off the 101 overpass onto Figueroa Street below on May 17, 2023. (RMG News)

Henry Rivera said he was out on his nightly walk with his dog when he witnessed the crash and rushed over to help before first responders arrived.

“I seen the Expedition fly off the top of the embankment, it flew up in the air and crashed into the wall,” he told the news agency.

A female occupant of the vehicle inside an LAFD ambulance after the SUV she was flew off the 101 overpass in downtown L.A. on May 17, 2023. (RMG News)

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took both of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital in unknown condition.

Figueroa Street near Sunset Boulevard was closed while officials with the California Highway Patrol investigated the scene and crews worked to clear the area.