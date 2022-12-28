Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022.

An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday afternoon, causing significant a fire and significant damage to the building, but surprisingly no injuries.

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Curtis Court.

When firefighters arrived, they found the SUV had crashed into the garage of the two-story home, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The SUV struck a gas line, which sparked a large fire.

Video from Sky5 showed multiple fire engines at the scene as firefighters doused the burning vehicle and garage with water.

Images show the aftermath of an SUV slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022. (Glendora Police)

Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022.

Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022.

Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022.

Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022.

Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022.

Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022.

Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle slamming into the garage of a Glendora home on Dec. 28, 2022.

The collision destroyed the garage and crushed another vehicle that was inside. The roof was also charred by the fire.

The SUV’s occupants were able to safely escape the burning vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.