Two people were detained by deputies after an SUV crashed into a home in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at E. Olympic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue.

Authorities told a news photographer that both occupants of the white SUV were detained but did not require hospitalization.

It was unclear if anyone inside the home was injured.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were involved.