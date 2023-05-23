Dozens of swap meet vendors are worried for their livelihoods after they received a notice to vacate the Fiesta Mini Mall next month.

The building at 4800 South Main Street in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles is expected to be closed and demolished to make way for new development, according to the United Vendors of Fiesta Mini Mall.

The vendors gathered at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday to protest their eviction and to ask the council — specifically Councilmember Curren Price — for assistance.