Swarm of quakes hits near Anza; largest is magnitude 4.9: USGS

The location of a magnitude 4.9 earthquake that struck near Anza on April 3, 2020. (USGS)

A swarm of at least seven earthquakes rattled Riverside County and were felt as far as Los Angeles Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest and first quake was a magnitude 4.9 that hit at about 6:53 p.m., roughly 10 miles southwest of Anza and 16 miles southwest of La Quinta, USGS said.

Another six temblors struck in rapid succession in the same area, ranging in magnitude from 3.6 to 2.6.

People reported feeling the quakes as far away as Santa Clarita, Hollywood, Hesperia, Corona and San Diego.

Shaking at the epicenter was strong, USGS said, after earlier rating it at very strong. The agency did not expect any reports of damage or injury.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said they could have erupted along the San Jacinto fault, which has had many quakes around a magnitude 5 in the last few decades.

Tonight's (Friday 4/3) M4.9 quake SE of Anza is near (maybe on) the San Jacinto fault. The San Jacinto near Anza has had Many M~5 quakes over the last few decades. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 4, 2020

M 4.6 earthquake right in the heart of the San Jacinto fault zone trifurcation region. This part of the fault produces M > 4 earthquakes every few years: 2008, 2010, 2013, 2016 — Zachary Ross (@zross_) April 4, 2020