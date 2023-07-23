Police in Long Beach investigating an altercation between a man and a woman that escalated and led them to call in members of the SWAT team.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 5:51 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that a male adult suspect and female adult victim were engaged in a verbal altercation which escalated when the suspect physically assaulted the victim,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement. “When officers arrived on scene, the suspect barricaded himself in a vehicle and refused to comply with officers’ commands.”

Due to the nature of the situation, members of the SWAT team responded to the incident to assist police, and nearby residents were evacuated or sheltered in place.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a large police presence in the area, and LBPD tweeted that Long Beach Boulevard between Hill and Burnett Streets was closed due to “an ongoing investigation with SWAT resources” at 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

The suspect eventually complied with officers’ commands and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to a local hospital for an unrelated health concern and will be booked into the Long Beach City Jail following medical clearance.

The condition of the female victim remains unknown.

The blocked off section of Long Beach Boulevard was reopened at 10 a.m., LBPD said.

Sofia Pop Perez and Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.