The Los Angeles Police Department is in a standoff with a man in Koreatown after he allegedly stabbed his roommate.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South Hobart Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday for the reported stabbing, which occurred during an altercation between the roommates, police said.

“It sounds like it was a fight first, which then escalated into a stabbing,” said Capt. Aaron Ponce.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, while the alleged attacker ran back into the apartment and is refusing to come out, police said.

A SWAT team is working to coax out the alleged stabber, who may have mental health issues, police said.

A second victim, a friend who came to the apartment, was battered, according Ponce. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Hobart Boulevard is closed between 5th and 6th streets as the standoff is ongoing.