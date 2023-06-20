A SWAT team was brought in Tuesday morning to put an end to a standoff between an assault with a deadly weapon suspect and police in Studio City.

The incident began around 2 a.m. when a driver allegedly used his vehicle to ram into a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle.

The driver then led police on a brief pursuit that came to an end on Ventura Boulevard just east of Colfax Avenue.

An hourslong standoff ensued after the driver refused to exit the vehicle.

A driver is taken into custody following a standoff in Studio City on June 20, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 video showed an armored SWAT vehicle had pulled up next to the driver and was using some type of smoke or gas to fill the vehicle around 5:30 a.m.

By about 5:40 a.m. officers were seen pulling the suspect out of the vehicle and taking him into custody.

No further information about the suspect was immediately released.