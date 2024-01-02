A popular Los Angeles bakery chain, Sweet Lady Jane, has abruptly closed its doors.

The bakery announced on its website and social media that its last day was on New Year’s Eve.

“After 35 years we are closing our doors. Our last day of business was December 31, 2023,” the statement read. “We did not come to this decision lightly nor quickly.”

Despite customer loyalty, the bakery said sales were not strong enough to continue to do business in California while servicing lease obligations and paying its employees a living wage.

In the statement, Sweet Lady Jane said it did not want to pass the costs to its customers.

Instagram: Sweet Lady Jane

“For more than three decades, we didn’t just build a loyal customer base, we created a real community. It has been a privilege to be included in your sweetest moments. Big and small,” the bakery continued.

“L.A.’s most beloved Triple Berry Cake will live on in your memories, and in ours.”

The bakery is a favorite among Angelenos and celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Kurt Russell, Kourtney Kardashian and more.

Once news of the closure was posted to Instagram, fans immediately flooded the comment section.

Actress Sophia Bush called the closure a “loss for our community.”

“Just … hate this,” she continued. “And just love you and your business so much.”

“This is truly an end of an era,” commented celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha.

The bakery was founded by Jane Lockhart in 1988 and has eight locations across the Los Angeles area.