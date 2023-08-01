“Swift Mania” is officially taking over Los Angeles as Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” kicks off at Sofi Stadium this week.

Diehard fans, dubbed “Swifties,” will be enjoying the 33-year-old singer’s sold-out six-night stay at the Inglewood venue starting Aug. 3.

In anticipation of the pop superstar’s concert, L.A. Metro has added additional service to shuttle the massive crowds.

Trains will be running until 2 a.m. on concert nights with free bus shuttles from the C Line and K Line to SoFi Stadium.

The Citadel Outlets in Commerce raffled off two floor tickets to one lucky Swiftie for the Aug. 7 concert on Tuesday night as fans gathered at the outdoor shopping center.

“I just crossed my finger and was like, ‘I hope I get them because I want to see her,’” said an ecstatic Frances Suavillo, the lucky ticket winner.

The economic impact of Swift’s global concert tour is massive, with economists predicting Swift could have the highest-grossing tour of all time when the tour concludes in August 2024, according to Forbes.

Swift is scheduled to headline SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 before heading to Mexico City and then Europe.

“This is like my first concert ever, so this is a big deal to me,” said a young Swfitie. “Plus, it’s my favorite artist ever.”

Since the tour began, Swift has reportedly given all members working on her tour bonuses, with an estimated total of around $55 million. The truckers on her tour were also reportedly given a $100,000 bonus, ahead of the Santa Clara concert on July 29, according to TMZ.