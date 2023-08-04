Vivid Seats wants to help one lucky Swiftie see Taylor Swift during her “Eras Tour” stop in Inglewood on Aug.9

To enter the contest, fans will have to download the official Vivid Seats app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, and play the Taylor Swift trivia game in the game center.

No purchase is necessary to enter the contest. The winner will get two tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour show on Aug. 9. and the contest ends on Aug. 6, according to the company’s Instagram page.

The “Midnights” singer will perform six sold-out shows at Sofi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 during the final stop of her 2023 U.S. leg of the “Eras Tour.”

Swift is scheduled to return to the U.S. in 2024 to perform more shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indiana and Toronto after performing overseas.

For those who may want to buy tickets to one of the sold-out shows, some are still available on the re-sale market but aren’t cheap.

As of Tuesday, tickets for the highest level in Sofi Stadium cost between $705 to $2,632.