An aerial view of the Santa Monica Pier is seen on May 13, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Health officials have issued a warning for visitors to some of Los Angeles County’s beaches ahead of the upcoming weekend.

People planning to visit several beaches, including the Santa Monica Pier area, were asked to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

The four beaches mentioned in the warning are:

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove

Avenue I Storm Drain at Redondo Beach

The warnings were issued because bacterial levels in the water exceeded health standards when they were last tested, the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health stated in a news release.

Information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

More information, including an interactive map of the impacted locations, can be found on the County’s website.