Health officials have issued a warning for visitors to some of Los Angeles County’s beaches ahead of the upcoming weekend.
People planning to visit several beaches, including the Santa Monica Pier area, were asked to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
The four beaches mentioned in the warning are:
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove
- Avenue I Storm Drain at Redondo Beach
The warnings were issued because bacterial levels in the water exceeded health standards when they were last tested, the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health stated in a news release.
Information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.
More information, including an interactive map of the impacted locations, can be found on the County’s website.