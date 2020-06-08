Swimmer’s body found in a Malibu Creek State Park dam

A body was recovered Sunday during a rescue mission after a swimmer jumped into a dam in Malibu Creek State Park, officials said.

The swimmer jumped into the water at Rindge Dam, a 100-foot-tall dam off Malibu Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, and did not resurface, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A helicopter was used to try to locate the person in a multi-agency search with the department’s lifeguards, the L.A. County Sheriff’s High-Risk Tactical/Rescue Teams and California State Park dive teams.

“Unfortunately the rescue mission was turned into a recovery mission,” the Sheriff’s Lost Hills station said in a tweet.

The swimmer’s body was found and recovered later Sunday, officials said.

Malibu Canyon Road was closed between Piuma Road and Seaver Drive around 2:30 p.m. but was later reopened.

No further information was available.

