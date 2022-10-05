A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of sexual batteries that occurred at the Burbank Town Center mall, police said Wednesday.

Burbank police began investigating the assaults in late August. Several female victims reported being touched and grabbed inappropriately over their clothing by a man at the mall, located at 201 East Magnolia Boulevard.

The victims included customers and an employee of Burlington Coat Factory, as well as multiple customers at Macy’s, police detailed in a news release.

Investigators eventually obtained surveillance video from the mall that led them to identify the suspect, 23-year-old Javier Navarro of Sylmar, and his vehicle.

The Burbank City Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and filed a sexual battery charge against Navarro, and he was arrested on Sept. 30, police said.

He pleaded not guilty on Monday and was released by a judge on his own recognizance.

Police have not released any additional information about the incidents, victims or the suspect.

Authorities did not release a booking photo of Navarro, but indicated they are in touch with area law enforcement agencies to see if they have any similar reported incidents.