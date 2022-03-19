A 26-year-old transient from Los Angeles turned himself in to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to rape a woman in the Janss Marketplace parking structure early Friday morning, authorities said.

At about 4:25 a.m., Alexis Armando Cruz first asked a 67-year-old woman for money, and when the Thousand Oaks resident told him she did not have any to give her, Cruz “physically assaulted her knocking her to the ground where he attempted to commit rape,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“The victim was able to fight the suspect off and flee the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

At 11:45 a.m. that same morning, Cruz entered the VCSO’s Lost Hills Station and admitted to the attempted sexual assault, authorities said.

“Cruz was taken into custody by Thousand Oaks patrol deputies and further investigation led to collection of significant evidence linking Cruz to the attempted rape reported earlier,” the release added.

Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit rape and elder abuse, and he is being held in the Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to the VCSO and jail records.

He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, jail records show.