Tackle Hunger: Souper Bowl of Caring – Part One – Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County

Gayle Anderson is in Tustin to begin our series of reports spotlighting TACKLE HUNGER, THE HOME OF THE SOUPER BOWL OF CARING, which has established a partnership with NFL Alumni (National Football League Alumni): www.nflalumni.org. The non-profit organizations have done research to gain better understanding of how often high school athletes are food insecure. Although food pantries are only part of the hunger solution, both organizations report knowing that emergency food needs must be met in order for students to meet their potential.

Their TACKLE HUNGER CHALLENGE is designed to support the needs of a school’s food pantry, a school’s athletic department, or a local food charity that is helping families in need.

When you visit the website, click on: map.tacklehunger.org, enter the name of your favorite charity, address, city or zip code to find a list of participating local food banks and charities. Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is on the list. You will see information about the need, the food bank’s phone number, donation information, information to host a food drive to help the food and website information.

-0-

The mural on the exterior of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County was created by artist Sarah C. Rutherford of hervoicecarries.com based in Rochester, New York.

-0-

Tackle Hunger: The Home of the Souper Bowl of Caring

Tackle Hunger Challenge

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

8014 Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

949 653 2900

www.feedoc.org

-0-

To see the comprehensive list of participating food banks and local charities participating in the Tackle Hunger Challenge, visit the websites:

Tacklehunger.org/challenge

map.tacklehunger.org

-000-

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

-000-