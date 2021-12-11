Tackle Hunger : Souper Bowl of Caring – Part Two – Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Gayle Anderson is in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium to continue our series of reports spotlighting TACKLE HUNGER, THE HOME OF THE SOUPER BOWL OF CARING, which has established a partnership with NFL Alumni (National Football League Alumni): www.nflalumni.org. The non-profit organizations have done research to gain better understanding of how often high school athletes are food insecure. Although food pantries are only part of the hunger solution, both organizations report knowing that emergency food needs must be met in order for students to meet their potential.

Their TACKLE HUNGER CHALLENGE is designed to support the needs of a school’s food pantry, a school’s athletic department, or a local food charity that is helping families in need.

When you visit the website, click on: map.tacklehunger.org, enter the name of your favorite charity, address, city or zip code to find a list of participating local food banks and charities. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is on the list. You will see information about the need, the food bank’s phone number, donation information, information to host a food drive to help the food and website information. Today, the L.A. Regional Food Bank is hosting a food distribution at SoFi Stadium.

-0-

Tackle Hunger: The Home of the Souper Bowl of Caring

Tackle Hunger Challenge

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

1734 East 41st Street

Los Angeles, CA 90058

323-234-3030

www.lafoodbank.org

-0-

To see the comprehensive list of participating food banks and local charities participating in the Tackle Hunger Challenge, visit the websites:

Tacklehunger.org/challenge

map.tacklehunger.org

-000-

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

-000-