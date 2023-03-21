A photo of the new breakfast items for the Taco Bell and Yeastie Boys menu collaboration. ( Taco Bell)

Taco Bell is teaming up with the Yeastie Boys food trucks for a special menu that will be available at various Los Angeles locations beginning on Friday.

The breakfast menu will include six items that combine Taco Bell’s unique flavors with Yeastie Boys’ famous spreads and freshly made bagels.

The menu will consist of the following:

Game Over Breakfast Crunch wrap: Scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hash brown, Yeastie Boys’ signature cheddar-jalapeño cream cheese and melted cheddar

Scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hash brown, Yeastie Boys’ signature cheddar-jalapeño cream cheese and melted cheddar Cheddy Melt Breakfast Burrito: Scrambled eggs, double-smoked bacon, melty cheese and crispy hash brown served with a side of breakfast salsa.

Scrambled eggs, double-smoked bacon, melty cheese and crispy hash brown served with a side of breakfast salsa. Everything Breakfast Quesadilla: Scrambled eggs, double-smoked bacon, scallion cream cheese, melty three-cheese blend, Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning and toasted cheddar on the outside.

Scrambled eggs, double-smoked bacon, scallion cream cheese, melty three-cheese blend, Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning and toasted cheddar on the outside. Cinnamon Twist Bagel Sando: Toasted bagel with Mexican-spiced cream cheese and Cinnamon Twists

Toasted bagel with Mexican-spiced cream cheese and Cinnamon Twists Grilled Cheese Bagel Sando (available in Classic or Fire) Classic: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, jalapeño-everything aioli with grilled cheese on the outside Fire!: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, Fire!-everything aioli with grilled cheese and jalapeño on the outside



Bell Bagel & Saucy Schmear: Toasted bagel, choice of Mild! Hot! or Fire! Cream cheese and choice to add Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning.

The menu items will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are completely free to customers while supplies last.

Each customer is allowed to get one breakfast item, a news release said.

The limited-time food collaboration will be available at different Yeastie Boys food trucks throughout Los Angeles during the weekend.

Yeastie Boys food truck locations for the weekend:

A photo of the Yeastie Boys food truck. (Taco Bell)

March 24:

Arts District: 584 Mateo St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

March 25:

Venice : 1107 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

: 1107 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291 Silverlake: 3900 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

March 26:

West Hollywood : 8420 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069

: 8420 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069 Studio City: 12103 Ventura Place, Studio City, CA 91604