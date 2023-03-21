Taco Bell is teaming up with the Yeastie Boys food trucks for a special menu that will be available at various Los Angeles locations beginning on Friday.
The breakfast menu will include six items that combine Taco Bell’s unique flavors with Yeastie Boys’ famous spreads and freshly made bagels.
The menu will consist of the following:
- Game Over Breakfast Crunch wrap: Scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hash brown, Yeastie Boys’ signature cheddar-jalapeño cream cheese and melted cheddar
- Cheddy Melt Breakfast Burrito: Scrambled eggs, double-smoked bacon, melty cheese and crispy hash brown served with a side of breakfast salsa.
- Everything Breakfast Quesadilla: Scrambled eggs, double-smoked bacon, scallion cream cheese, melty three-cheese blend, Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning and toasted cheddar on the outside.
- Cinnamon Twist Bagel Sando: Toasted bagel with Mexican-spiced cream cheese and Cinnamon Twists
- Grilled Cheese Bagel Sando (available in Classic or Fire)
- Classic: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, jalapeño-everything aioli with grilled cheese on the outside
- Fire!: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, Fire!-everything aioli with grilled cheese and jalapeño on the outside
- Bell Bagel & Saucy Schmear: Toasted bagel, choice of Mild! Hot! or Fire! Cream cheese and choice to add Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning.
The menu items will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are completely free to customers while supplies last.
Each customer is allowed to get one breakfast item, a news release said.
The limited-time food collaboration will be available at different Yeastie Boys food trucks throughout Los Angeles during the weekend.
Yeastie Boys food truck locations for the weekend:
March 24:
- Arts District: 584 Mateo St., Los Angeles, CA 90013
March 25:
- Venice: 1107 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291
- Silverlake: 3900 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029
March 26:
- West Hollywood: 8420 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
- Studio City: 12103 Ventura Place, Studio City, CA 91604