Taco Bell is testing gelato for the first time ever at one Southern California location for a limited time.

The fast-food company announced Wednesday the release of a new test item, Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato, which will be available to customers beginning on Thursday.

Customers interested in trying the exclusive new menu item can visit the Taco Bell restaurant in Irvine, located at 4101 Campus Drive.

“This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence,” Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

The new item will cost $2.99, not including taxes, for a 3.6 ounce to-go container.

The company also teased a new Mountain Dew Baja Blast innovation expected to make its debut in the fall.