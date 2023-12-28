Police in Upland say they caught a tagging suspect in the act and took him into custody Wednesday night.

Officers were in the area of West Foothill Boulevard and North San Antonio Avenue when they saw a male tagging property, the Upland Police Department posted around 11 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

The unidentified suspect fled when officers tried to contact him but he was caught after a foot pursuit, police said.

“It was learned the suspect spray-painted on several walls & fences,” the post read.

Images of the suspect’s arrest and the vandalism he’s accused of causing were uploaded with the post.

Police arrested a suspected tagger in Upland on Dec. 27, 2023. (Upland Police Department)

The suspect was booked on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest.