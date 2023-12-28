Police in Upland say they caught a tagging suspect in the act and took him into custody Wednesday night.
Officers were in the area of West Foothill Boulevard and North San Antonio Avenue when they saw a male tagging property, the Upland Police Department posted around 11 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter.
The unidentified suspect fled when officers tried to contact him but he was caught after a foot pursuit, police said.
“It was learned the suspect spray-painted on several walls & fences,” the post read.
Images of the suspect’s arrest and the vandalism he’s accused of causing were uploaded with the post.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest.