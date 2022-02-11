‘Take back your freedom’: Kern County sheriff’s video appeals to L.A. deputies opposed to vaccine mandate

Kern County officials this week posted a recruitment video on social media urging Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who are opposed to vaccine mandates to apply for positions with their neighbor to the north.

“Take back your freedom and apply today to work at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office,” the one-minute video says. “You deserve a job that welcomes you, and your values, with open arms.”

The video was posted Wednesday, a day after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors moved to remove from Sheriff Alex Villanueva enforcement responsibilities for COVID-19 vaccination. Villanueva has repeatedly said he will not fire deputies who refuse to get vaccinated.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, begins with a screen shot of an article about the board’s motion.

