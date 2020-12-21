‘Take the shot Lebron’: U.S. Surgeon General Adams asks Laker star to take COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is enlisting LeBron James’ help in spreading confidence in getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, he said: “LeBron James, I know you’ve been a big supporter of masks. I want to know when you’re going to take the shot. Not the basketball shot, but the COVID shot. Because I did it because I know it’s safe, and we want to make sure people understand this is how we end the pandemic.”

Adams said he was in Ohio this weekend, where fans asked him when the Akron native and basketball star was going to get vaccinated.

“I think that’s how we promote confidence, and we want people to lead by example,” the surgeon general said.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 21, 2020.