Balls of tar are washing up at Southern California beaches, including Seal Beach and the Newport Beach coastline.

State officials say they first started getting reports of tar coming up in this recent wave on March 9 in Seal Beach and additional reports have been made both north and south of there.

The size of the tar balls range from the size of marbles to as large as cell phones.

After some investigating, authorities believe they determined where the balls of tar are coming from, and it’s not from any recent oil spills.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 18, 2022.