Target issues apology after Black teens were detained, handcuffed at Westlake Village store

Teens were detained at a Target in Westlake Village on Jan. 17, 2021, an incident caught in a widely circulated video.

Seventeen-year-old Malik Aaron went with some friends to Target last weekend, looking for snacks after their weekly high school ministry at Calvary Community Church.

Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies had arrived at the Westlake Village store, placing him and one of his friends in handcuffs and detaining another, according to his mother, La Shaun Aaron. The three teens, all of them Black, were eventually released.

Now, Target is publicly apologizing for its handling of the incident, a portion of which was captured in a widely viewed video. The retail giant said it had fired a security staffer and would require that other employees at the store retake mandatory security and racial bias training.

Aaron, who posted video of the incident involving her son, said Target’s apology was not enough. Both the store’s employees and the responding deputies engaged in racial profiling, she said, resulting in the mistreatment of her son and his friends.

