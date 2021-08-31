Tarzana couple flees before sentencing for pandemic relief fraud, FBI says

Richard Ayvazyan of Tarzana exits the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles in June. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A Tarzana couple is on the run from federal authorities after they sliced off their monitoring bracelets and fled while awaiting sentencing for the theft of millions of dollars in coronavirus pandemic relief funds, the FBI said late Tuesday.

Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and Marietta Terabelian, 37, were convicted in June of conspiring with family members to fraudulently secure at least $18 million in emergency relief money.

They created an elaborate web of fictitious San Fernando Valley businesses to secure loans under the Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs.

The FBI’s Los Angeles office said on Twitter that the two are now considered fugitives.

