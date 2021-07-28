Tarzana couple shaken after home invasion

A Tarzana woman is struggling to sleep peacefully after five masked robbers emerged from her bushes and held her and her husband at gunpoint earlier this week, she said.

Larisa Vinnitskaya returned home at about 9 p.m. Monday when the men accosted her. Her screams for help were captured by the security camera overlooking her gated driveway.

After tying the couple up, the suspects stole several items, including Vinnitskaya’s engagement ring, before they took off running several minutes later, she said.

After the men left, Vinnitskaya was able to call police, who freed her and her husband, she said.

The family is considering adding additional security measures to their home, Vinnitskaya added.