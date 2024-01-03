Surveillance video captured an attempted robbery at a shop in Tarzana last month that had already been broken into just five weeks earlier.

The incident at Optical Universe happened on the morning of Dec. 30.

Three suspects are seen in the footage as they approach the shop unaware that someone, the store’s owner Slava Samsanovich, was inside.

“With the side of my eye, I saw a lot of movement through the window,” Samsanovich told KTLA’s Carlos Saucedo. “I turn around and see three big guys covered in big hoodies, masks, everything, gloves.”

The owner of Optical Universe decided he was not going to go down without a fight.

“I grabbed my pepper spray, and I started screaming at them. I started going at them,” he recalled. “As I approached them, one of the guys turns around and takes out a can this big and it was bear spray. He sprayed me from about five feet, right into my eyes and into my face.”

The three men fled the store without any merchandise, but by that time the damage to Samsanovich’s store was already done. He says the inside of his shop still smells like bear spray, so he doesn’t plan to reopen until the odor is taken care of.

Cameras captured thieves attempted to rob Optical Universe in Nov. 2023. (Slava Samsanovich)

Damage done to Optical Universe’s storefront after a Dec. 30 attempted break-in. (Slava Samsanovich)

Damage done to Optical Universe’s storefront after a Dec. 30 attempted break-in. (Slava Samsanovich)

Three suspects caught on cameras moments before breaking into Ooptical Universe on Dec. 30. (Slava Samsanovich)

“My employees are scared, this is a very traumatic experience,” he said.

Surveillance cameras also captured the earlier break-in at Optical Universe. Samsanovich was also able to chase off those would-be thieves, but the cleanup and repair costs keep adding up.

“As a business owner who built this, it’s my baby,” he said. “I built it for 22 years. What can I do to protect myself? I will not allow the thieves, these horrible people, to ruin my business and take out my whole store.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.