The people behind the annual Taste of Soul festival have organized a food distribution event for families.

People can attend the drive-thru-only event while supplies last from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 3800 S. Crenshaw Blvd. in Leimert Park. The line starts at Coliseum Street and Bronson Avenue.

Tasteofsoul.org has more information.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 9 on Oct. 17, 2020.