An annual tasting festival in Eastside Los Angeles is highlighting the culinary stories of local restaurateurs while also raising money to benefit people in the community.

Taste of the Eastside features more than a dozen restaurants in Los Angeles’ eastside community from Atwater to Silverlake and beyond.

During the event, each business offers special deals and unique meals that can be ordered for dine-in, to-go and delivery.

With every meal purchased during the festival, a donation will be made to a charity making a difference in the tightknit eastside community.

Organizers say 25% of orders will be donated and split between Silver Lake’s Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School, a non-profit that helps families with affordable preschool that is “supportive and progressive,” as well as Friends Of the LA River, which works to ensure equitable access and fights for the ecological restoration of the LA River.

KTLA’s Megan Telles visited a handful of eastside restaurants participating in the yearly food festival which is organized entirely by volunteers.

Taste of the Eastside concludes on Sunday, April 24. For a complete list of participating restaurants, click here.