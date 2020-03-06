Taxis to resume curbside pickups for some passengers at LAX

Taxi cabs are seen at LAX in this file photo. (Credit: KTLA)

After banning curbside service late last year, LAX said Thursday it will once again allow taxis into its roundabout to pick up passengers.

Later this month, travelers will be able to hail taxis in two areas: the ground floor of Parking Structure 3 and outside terminals 7 and 8, according to a Los Angeles International Airport press release.

The service will only be available to people arriving at terminals 3, 7, 8 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal, the airport said.

Those landing at the airport’s five other terminals will still have to walk or shuttle to the LAX-it lot, which the airport implemented in October as the designated pickup location for Uber, Lyft and taxis. The lot, located next to Terminal 1, will continue to be the main transportation pickup spot.

Last month, cab drivers descended on L.A. City Hall to demand the airport allow them to resume curbside service, citing a loss of income, the Daily Breeze reported.

LAX described the change as a “pilot program” that will run for 90 days. It does not appear there are plans to let ride-hailing drivers pick up passengers curbside again.

The nation’s second-busiest airport changed its policy in an attempt to cut down on congestion amid a long-running, $14 billion renovation plan that includes the addition of a train to transport people between terminals. Roughly a third of the airport’s curb lanes have been closed to make way for heavy equipment, according to LAX.

The airport says that, despite initial chaos, the LAX-it system “has been running smoothly.”

“Shuttle rides to LAX-it are consistently under 15 minutes from all terminals, with buses arriving every 5 minutes,” the news release states. “Once arriving at LAX-it, guests typically wait less than 10 minutes – and frequently not at all – for their taxi or ride app pickup.”

The airport did not give an exact date for when taxis will return to the roundabout.

When they do, passengers will line up at taxi stands to get one. One stand will be located on the curb closest to the taxi lanes at Parking Structure 3, and the other past the entrance for Terminal 8 on the arrivals level.