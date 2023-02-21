A new report from Los Angeles Waterkeeper found that local officials aren’t moving quickly enough to capture and store billions of gallons of rainwater that could help ease the impact of the drought.

In 2018, voters in Los Angeles County approved the Safe Clean Water Act, a tax to set aside $280 million each year for projects to collect rainwater.

Among the projects is a desolate lot along Tujunga Avenue in Sunland where an old landfill is slated to be converted into a park and retention pond.

“It’s really one of the most transformational environmental things that we have done for L.A. County,” Bruce Reznik, executive director of Los Angeles Waterkeeper told KTLA.

In the four years since the vote, however, the report found only 30 acres of greenspace has been added to reduce the estimated 100 billion gallons of storm runoff that is lost to the ocean every year.

“It is discouraging that you still see all this runoff,” Bruce Reznik of Los Angeles Waterkeeper told KTLA on Tuesday, ahead of a storm that could deliver several inches of rainfall to the region. “When it storms in L.A., 85 to 95% of that runoff goes into the river and into the ocean.”