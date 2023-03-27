Taylor Swift fans gathered outside a downtown Los Angeles federal courtroom Monday morning to rally ahead of a hearing on the Ticketmaster debacle involving the pop star’s Eras Tour.

Fans are suing Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, claiming they violated consumer protection and antitrust laws.

Laura, a Swiftie who traveled from Florida to join the rally, shared her frustrations with trying to buy tickets.

“(It’s) always a disaster. It’s not ever easy,” she told KTLA. “It should be way easier than what it is.”

Dallas lawyer Griffin McMillin says he began gauging interest in a class action lawsuit by posting to social media, and the results snowballed from just a couple of plaintiffs to hundreds.

“(There were) people who wanted ADA tickets that couldn’t get them and they were selling them to people who won’t even know they were taking away ADA tickets. It’s such a simple fix and they don’t care. And if we don’t care who will?” McMillion told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos. “Ticketmaster is the worst. They don’t give a crap about ordinary people. All these ordinary people, when they’re given the opportunity, will stand up to bullies.”

The plaintiffs want to find out more about how the ticket company handles major releases.

“We’re very interested in getting access to Ticketmaster’s computer systems, and Ticketmaster’s resisting turning that information over,” explained Lead Counsel, John Genga. “Today is one of the first hearings we’re going to have. We’re just going to learn a lot about how the court thinks this case will go.”

This isn’t the only trouble for Ticketmaster.

Last week, the company was slapped with a class action lawsuit from Drake fans over ticket prices for his upcoming It’s All a Blur tour.

The Canadian law firm, LPC Avocat Inc. claims Ticketmaster “intentionally misleads consumers for their own financial gain,” according to a report from the Toronto Star.