Taylor Swift may be an economic stimulus package unto herself, but those benefits may not translate to workers at the Grove.

When Swift held the premiere of her concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at the upscale shopping center on Wednesday, the event’s exclusive nature meant that all businesses had to close for the day, as reported by Los Angeles Magazine.

The magazine cited a Puck report that AMC Theaters paid $2 million to shut down all the other businesses at the Grove. Well, not all the other businesses.

“One restaurant that did not shut down on Wednesday was La Piazza, which hosted an event for [Grove owner Rick] Caruso and his contingent of premiere guests since there wasn’t an official afterparty,” L.A. Magazine reported.

Caruso reportedly promised to compensate business owners for the lost day of sales, though “it’s unclear whether those owners plan to pass that monetary gesture down to their staff,” the Magazine said.

That said, some workers seemed willing to shake it off and enjoy the opportunity.

“[Workers] were largely frustrated to lose a day of work, though some were relieved to have the day off,” according to the magazine.