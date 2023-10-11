Taylor Swift showed up to The Grove in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District Wednesday for the world premiere of her film, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Sky5 spotted the pop icon and her entourage walking through a utility alley at the sprawling mall, which was shut down for the event. Moments later, she stepped out on the red carpet in front of AMC Theater, as the tail of her gown was carried behind her and photographers began popping off pictures.

Taylor Swift and her entourage seen walking in a utility alley at The Grove for the world premiere of her movie on Oct. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Not long after that, Swift took the time to take taking selfies with “Swifties” already lined up to see the film.

Earlier in the day, Swift posted to her social media that due to “unprecedented demand” the concert movie will open in America and Canada on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” she posted. “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

About 2,200 fans were expected to be invited to the private screening and they had to get to The Grove in time for the showing that begins at 7 p.m.