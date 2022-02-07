Teachers at ABC Unified plan to stage work ‘slowdown’ Monday

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Teachers at the ABC Unified School District are planning to stage a “work slowdown” on Monday amid stalled negotiations over salaries.

The ABC Federation of Teachers says it hopes to send the school board a strong message by implementing a “work to rule” strategy, which involves having members “follow the rules and hours of their workplace exactly in order to reduce their efficiency and output; doing no more than their contractual agreement requires.”

The school district has schools in the cities of Artesia, Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens, and parts of Lakewood, Long Beach and Norwalk.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News