Teachers, grocery store employees among essential workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in L.A. County starting March 1

A COVID-19 vaccination site established in a partnership between the federal government and the state opened at Cal State Los Angeles on Feb. 16, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Certain essential workers in Los Angeles County, including teachers, will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 1, but will probably face competition as supplies are expected to remain limited.

The next pool of eligible Angelenos includes educators and child-care workers; food and agriculture workers, which include grocery store employees; and law enforcement personnel and other emergency responders.

“We anticipate opening up many different sites and setting up special, what we call closed sites for all these sectors on March 1,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a briefing.

More than 1.3 million people fall into those groups. About 2.2 million people in L.A. County who work in healthcare, live in long-term care facilities or are 65 and older are already eligible to be vaccinated.

