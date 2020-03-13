Teachers’ union calls on L.A. Unified to close schools due to coronavirus

Assistant Plant Manager Tracy Westfield cleans John Burroughs Middle School in Hancock Park on March 10, 2020. (Credit: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times )

The L.A. teachers union is calling on the nation’s second-largest school district to close all its schools as quickly as possible to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the experience of other countries, a “proactive approach” is necessary, said Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles.

The school system has resisted shutting down campuses so far but is preparing for that step. No case of the virus has been linked to an L.A. public school at this time.

Despite mounting cries on Thursday afternoon for LAUSD to close, officials said it would not — at least not yet.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

