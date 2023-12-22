From Berlin to South Korea, technology knows no boundaries!

2023 is the year that AI took over the world.

ChatGPT, Bing AI, and Google Bard brought us new ways to learn, brainstorm, and create.

Foldable phones continue their slow march towards acceptance, with new models from Samsung and Google and OnePlus. The OnePlus Open is a favorite among reviewers.

Self-driving car tech took a step forward, with Waymo expanding its reach. But it also faced setbacks as startup Cruise paused operations to re-group after an accident.

Cars are already going electric in a big way. Charging them will hopefully get easier as major manufacturers adopt Tesla’s supercharging network and work on more solar solutions like a mobile charging station.

Even boats and semi-trucks are part of this silent revolution!

There were robots… from a talking humanoid … to a small dog… and even a robotic bartender ready to serve up drinks.

Sadly, Chuck E Cheese is saying sayonara to the tech, keeping just one location where their seemingly ancient animatronics will live on.

As usual, there were gadgets galore – everything from folding TVs to digital baby bottles and everything in between.

Virtual reality got a huge boost from Apple. They wowed us with their Vision Pro headset that’s out of this world. Hopefully, the price comes down to Earth.

Food is evolving. We tasted lab-grown cheese, and fake shrimp and even saw a techie way to get farm-fresh eggs in your backyard.

2023 is the year I started the Rich on Tech Radio Show, and Elon Musk bought Twitter.

Tech can be confusing, but it’s also fun.

And, as long as you use a strong, unique password and two-factor authentication, the tech world can be your and safer from hackers.

For the last time in 2023, I’m Rich DeMuro, and you… are Tech Smart.

Have a great holiday and see you in 2024.