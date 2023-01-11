Rich DeMuro shows off some of his favorite finds from the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. He highlights the Ring Car Cam, Neabot P1 Pro, AIWA‘s relaunch and Chipolo CARD Spot.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Jan. 11, 2023.
by: Kristan Kelleher, Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson, Henry DiCarlo
Posted:
Updated:
