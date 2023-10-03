Move aside baseball, golf is coming to Dodger Stadium for a limited time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that Upper Deck Golf, a one-of-a-kind participatory golf event, will be at the stadium from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10.

“Fans can sign up beginning Nov. 7 for tee times to play a round of golf throughout Dodger Stadium, swinging from different levels and pavilions of the stadium toward custom greens on the field below – all while enjoying great music, cold drinks, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium,” a news release said.

Tee times for Upper Deck Golf at Dodger Stadium will be available throughout the day, beginning at 7 a.m., and offered in two-player increments.

Those who chose the VIP tee times will be treated to a more premium experience and have access to additional perks such as “free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items,” a news release said.

Guests who decide to bring their own clubs should be aware that no drivers or fairway metals will be allowed within the stadium for safety purposes, according to a news release.

Standard clubs will be available for players at each tee box.

“Dodgers 365 is thrilled to work with Upper Deck Golf to give fans a memorable and unique experience at Dodger Stadium — the opportunity to play a round of golf at this iconic venue,” Chris Koenig, executive director of Dodgers 365, said in a statement.

“As we continue to expand our non-gameday event programming, this first-time attraction illustrates how Dodger Stadium is a year-round event space.”

Event officials said that tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly.

More information about the event can be found here.