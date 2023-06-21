A teenager who was already in police custody was rebooked on Tuesday for murder after he was implicated in a Long Beach man’s shooting death back in January.

The 15-year-old male suspect, who was already in custody for a weapons violation, was rebooked for the murder of 30-year-old Jaevion Tasby, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Tasby was shot on Jan. 8 in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue in Long Beach and succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities are still determining a motive for the shooting, but they believe that Tasby was specifically targeted.

The 15-year-old, who was already facing robbery and kidnapping charges, is being held without bail.