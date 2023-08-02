Markhi Toles and Joshua Charles, both 18 years old, in a photo from the El Segundo Police Department.

Four teenagers were arrested for a series of armed robberies targeting local doughnut shops across the South Bay following a pursuit.

The suspects were identified as Markhi Toles and Joshua Charles, both 18 years old, and two unidentified 17-year-old boys, according to the El Segundo Police Department.

Investigators had been working to surveil and track down the group responsible for a series of armed robberies throughout the region.

On July 26, officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The teens refused to yield and sped off instead, leading officers on a pursuit.

Multiple agencies responded to the chase including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and the Riverside Police Department.

Eventually, the vehicle was stopped and the four suspects were arrested at the scene, police said.

Stolen vehicle discovered at an armed robbery suspect’s residence on on July 26, 2023. (El Segundo Police Department)

Weapon and stolen lottery tickets discovered at an armed robbery suspect’s residence on on July 26, 2023. (El Segundo Police Department)

Weapon discovered at an armed robbery suspect’s residence on on July 26, 2023. (El Segundo Police Department)

Markhi Toles and Joshua Charles, both 18 years old, in a photo from the El Segundo Police Department.

Weapon discovered at an armed robbery suspect’s residence on on July 26, 2023. (El Segundo Police Department)

Ski mask discovered at an armed robbery suspect’s residence on on July 26, 2023. (El Segundo Police Department)

Following the arrests, multiple search warrants were served at the suspects’ homes. During the search, police discovered a stolen vehicle, multiple realistic pellet handguns, stolen lottery tickets, and a ski mask — all items connected to the robberies, authorities said.

On July 31, the case was presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office and multiple charges were filed including robbery, felony evading, possession of a ghost gun and the possession of stolen property.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and are working to locate more evidence and suspects.

“We continue working closely with law enforcement partners and the District Attorney’s office in this investigation,” El Segundo police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Anthony Sanchez at 310-5242263 or email asanchez@elsegundo.org.