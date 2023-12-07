A teenager was arrested after a dangerous pursuit through Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.

The suspect was only identified as a 15-year-old boy by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies spotted the suspect driving without headlights near Baseline Road and Garnet Street around 1:13 a.m.

When authorities attempted to pull the boy over, he refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit.

During the chase, he drove through multiple stop signs and red lights before crossing a center median and driving on the wrong side of the road.

He eventually drove over a curb and crashed into a pole on Ramona Avenue, deputies said. He hopped out of the car and began running on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

A police helicopter that was on the scene led authorities in the direction where the suspect ran. He jumped a fence into a backyard and was eventually caught by deputies.

The teen was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

The case remains under investigation, Anyone with information can call the Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.