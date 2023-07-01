A teen was arrested after fatally hitting a pedestrian while fleeing from police in Arcadia.

According to a release from the Arcadia Police Department, the 17-year-old from San Bernardino was spotted speeding near the area of West Huntington Drive and Santa Clara Avenue around 11:26 p.m. Friday night.

When the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop moments later, the suspect suddenly accelerated through a red light and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

While authorities were providing aid to the victim, police said that the juvenile suspect fled the scene of the accident.

“Assisting officers located the suspect’s vehicle abandoned nearby,” the Arcadia Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect was located a short time later, hiding in some shrubs.”

The Arcadia Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151 and reference case number 23-2847.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org