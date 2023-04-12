A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with racist graffiti and threats that were spray painted on a Riverside County elementary school last week.

The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. at Hamilton Elementary School in Anza.

Racist graffiti had been written on the school and on a nearby roadway, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

School administrators discovered the graffiti when they arrived at school, took photos and handed them over to sheriff’s investigators.

School was not in session at the time because of spring break, but there were five to 10 students on campus for an extended learning opportunity.

Detectives also obtained surveillance video of three suspects vandalizing the property around 10:25 p.m. the previous night, officials said.

A source told KTLA that three students were named in the graffiti with “Y’all f—ing die” underneath.

Authorities were eventually able to identify one of the suspects after additional evidence linked him to the crime.

The teen was found and arrested in Ventura on suspicion of a hate crime, making criminal threats of violence and vandalism, officials said.

He was transported to Riverside County Juvenile Hall and is being held on $100,000 bail. Officials have not released any additional information about the teen.

Authorities are still looking for the two other suspects involved.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office takes hate crimes very seriously. Crimes motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability will not be tolerated. We will vigorously investigate and bring any individuals or groups responsible for hate crimes to justice,” officials said. “If you are a victim of a hate crime, call or go to your nearest police or sheriff’s station to report the crime.”

Additional security is at the school Wednesday after a rumor of a possible threat to the campus, Hemet Unified School District officials said.

“At this time, there is not any evidence to substantiate the rumor; however, given the vandalism incident that occurred last week, we are proceeding out of an abundance of caution,” district officials said in a news release. “In an effort to communicate transparently with you, we would like to let you know that law enforcement is involved and there is additional law enforcement on site for added security.”

Anyone with additional information about the incident or the people responsible is asked to call Investigator Devin Diyorio at 951-791-3400.